DPS Srinagar Student wins Top Performed India 2021 award

Srinagar:Areeb Imran of DPS Srinagar has received the award for TOP PERFORMER INDIA 2021. As part of the new College Board India Global Alliance initiative, this award recognizes students in India who earned a total SAT score of 1300 or higher. Areeb has scored a whopping 1540 in his first attempt.

Based on his performance he has been offered full scholarships by Best Universities in India and abroad. Pertinent to mention Delhi Public School Srinagar is the first school in the valley which offers free SAT guidance to all the students aspiring for admissions in universities in India and abroad.

Commenting on the student’s achievement Vice Principal Shafaq Afshan said “It is a matter of great pride for the entire valley that our young students are making a mark for themselves in the world. I congratulate Areeb with all my heart.

Chairman DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar too congratulated the student and said “It is a matter of great pride for us that conducting SAT examinations has opened doors of opportunities for the children of the state and will help them to excel in every sphere.”

