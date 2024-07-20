Former foreign min Shah Mahmood Qureshi moved to Kot Lakhpat jail from Adiala

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Punjab police on Friday shifted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi following a permission granted by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) here.

“ATC-I Lahore Judge Khalid Arshad allowed Qureshi’s transfer on an application filed by DIG operations,” a court official told PTI on Friday.

Qureshi, who is also the vice-chairman of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was indicted last Monday in a case related to May 9 riots.

