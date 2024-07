PUNE: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will work unitedly for the upcoming assembly elections and provide an alternative to the people of Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said there was no one-upmanship in the alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress.

In a spectacular performance in the parliamentary polls, the MVA managed to clinch 30 out of 48 Lok Sabh

