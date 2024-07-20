Foiling infiltration bid shows committed to maintain sanctity of LoC: Army

SRINAGAR: The counter-infiltration operation that led to the killing of two militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district was initiated on intelligence input generated by J&K Police, officials said on Friday.

Two militants suspected to be foreigners were killed on Thursday while they were trying to infiltrate across the LoC to the valley.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Lt Col M K Sahu, said credible input about the possible infiltration by a group of foreign terrorists through the Keran Sector was received from J&K police on Wednesday, which was further corroborated by intelligence agencies.

He said troops observed the movement of infiltrators at around noon on Thursday.

“On July 18, at approximately 1230h, alert troops observed the movement of two terrorists through thick foliage on own side of LoC. The infiltrating terrorists were challenged, following which they opened fire, leading to an intense firefight. Two hard-core foreign terrorists were killed along with the recovery of weapons, war-like stores, and a Pakistani identity card,” the spokesman said.

“This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of the close synergy between the Indian Army, BSF, and JKP,” he added.

Lt. Col. Sahu said this was the third such successful anti-infiltration operation on the Line of Control over the last few weeks.

“This underscores the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control and the robust counter-infiltration posture towards maintaining peace in Kashmir Valley,” he said.

On July 14, three foreign militants were killed while trying to sneak into the valley in the Keran sector. In the last week of June, two unidentified militants were killed in a counter-infiltration operation at Gohalan Uri in Baramulla district. (Agencies)

