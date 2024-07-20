Army Chief arriving in Jammu today, to chair joint security review meet

Jammu: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi will be visiting Jammu today to chair the joint security review meeting and to take stock of the security situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland.He will chair a joint security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces and police headquarters Jammu. Officials said that Army Chief’s visit will focus on the recent terror incidents in Jammu region and infiltration of foreign terrorists.”The topic of discussion will revolve around operational flaws, infiltration issues, intensification of operations against terrorists and other related issues,” a source, privy to the agenda, said.During past few days Army has suffered loss in Kathua and Doda districts and forces have launched massive combing operation against terrorists in the hinterland—

