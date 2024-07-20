ED arrests Haryana Congress MLA in mining case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar in an “illegal” mining-linked money-laundering case, official sources said on Saturday.

The 55-year-old legislator was taken into custody in the early hours in Gurugram. He will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ambala where the central agency will seek a custodial remand, the sources said.

The agency had raided the premises of the MLA in January on the charges of “large-scale illegal mining” in the Yamunanagar area of the state.

