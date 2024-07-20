Over 60 people affected by diaheria in Anantnag’s Srigufwara

Srigufwara: Over sixty people affected by diaheria epidemic in Srigufwara area of Bijbehera in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district with healh department gearing up to tackle the situation as all the affected people have been admitted in the hospital during the intervening night of July 19 and 20.

Officials said , that during the last night, more than 60 people in the Trail village of Srigufwara experienced diaheria, loose motion, and vomiting, causing panic not only in Trail village but also in nearby villages.

“Several medical teams arrived on the spot along with ambulances and many patients have been referred to SDH Sallar and PHC Srigufwara for treatment.”

They said that probably unsafe or impure drinking water could be the cause, but tests will be done today to ascertain the facts.

Block Medical Officer (BMO), Sallar, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, said that teams were immediately dispatched to the area during the night and all the affected people have been admitted to health facilities.

He said more than 60 people have been admitted so far. When asked about the reason behind the outbreak, he said that tests will be conducted today as all teams were busy during the night. “Awareness will be conducted today in the village. There is no need to panic; everything is under control,” he added—

