PCB turns down NOC request from players to play in Global T20 League

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has turned down requests for No Objection Certificate from senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to participate in the Global T20 League, citing the hectic international calendar.

“The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players.

“After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” the board said in a statement.

