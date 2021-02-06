Shopian DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party

Shopian:

A close contest is expected in the DDC chairperson election in Shopian district today as both the PAGD and the Apni party have support of seven members each.

A senior leader of PDP told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that they are expecting chairperson seat and if they manage to get it, two women DDC candidates from NC will get the term of 2 and half years and vice-chairperson will be from PDP.

He said that for the first two and half years Safiya Akhther who has won DDC elections on NC ticket will be chairman and former MLA Watchi Aijaz Ahmad Mir will be the vice-chairman.

Zaffar Manhas, senior leader of the Apni Party told KNO that he can’t say who will win, however, if the chairperson will be from AP, that will be Bilkeesa Akhter.

He said that Irfan Manhas will be their candidate for the vice-chairperson post.

Pertinently, at present both the PAGD and AP have the support of seven candidates each and if both will get 7 votes each, chairperson will be decided through a draw of lots.

Notably, in Shopian out of the 14 seats, 4 each seats were bagged NC and independent candidates and PDP, Apni Party and Congress got 3, 2 and 1 respectively.

Later, 3 out of 4 independents besides one each from NC and Congress joined the Apni party and one independent candidate joined NC.

