Govt declares all J&K districts ‘Green Zone’ in latest circular

Srinagar/Jammu: Lieutenant Governer-led administration has on Sunday notified all Jammu and Kashmir districts as ‘Green Zone’ areas with exception to Lakhanpur containment zone besides either sides of Jawahar Tunnel.

The circular has been issued in exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 by State Executive Committee after a ‘detailed review of the current COVID situation with the Financial Commissioner, Health; Divisional Commissioner Jammu/Kashmir.’

Citing the “trend in new cases particularly the recent fall in new cases even after significant movement of persons travelling to J&K and between provinces/districts with the risk perception of the Health Department vis-à-vis each district and the need to control further spread of COVID-19”, the circular says that, all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir provinces will fall under ‘Green Zone’ category, however with Lakhanpur containment zone on NH-44 with a buffer of 500 meters radius and Jawahar Tunnel area, on either sides as ‘Red Zone’ demarcated areas.

“The categorization of districts into Red and Green Zones/Districts will be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts as per separate directives issued by State Executive Committee (SEC).”

The classification of the districts, as per the circular, will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. GNS

