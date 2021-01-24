BSF detects underground tunnel along IB in Kathua, second in 10 days

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday detected a second underground tunnel in Kathua district to facilitate the infiltration of militants, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.
The secret tunnel was detected during an anti-tunnelling operation in the border outpost (BOP) Pansar area of Hiranagar sector, opposite Abhiyal-Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe in Shakargarh, the spokesperson said.
This was the second underground tunnel detected by BSF personnel in Hiranagar sector during the past 10 days, and the fourth in the past six months along the International Border (IB) in Samba and Kathua districts.
On January 13, a 150-metre-long tunnel was detected in Bobiyaan village in the same sector.
The spokesperson said the latest tunnel was unearthed on a specific intelligence input in the early hours of the day during the anti-tunnelling drive.
“The tunnel is about 150 metres long and 30 feet deep with about three feet diameter,” he said, adding that the BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying loads of weapons and ammunition in June 2020 in the same area besides foiling an infiltration bid in November 2019.
PTI
