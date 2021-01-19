Oppo ties withTraffic Police, hold motorcycle rally in city

Srinagar: A Motorcycle Rally for Safety Awareness was today organised today by Traffic Police City Srinagar in association with Cell Air Networks, the Authorised Kashmir Distributor for Oppo and stockist for Riversong.

The Motorcycle Rally was organised to inaugurate the National Road Safety Month. The event was flagged off by IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar in the presence of SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Traffic City Srinagar Javid Ahmad Koul, SP East Sheema Nabi Qasba, ASP Traffic City Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, Dy SP Traffic City West Ghulam Hassan, Dy. SP Traffic City North Imti-

yaz Ahmad and Dy. SP Traffic City South Sheikh Aadil attended the inaugural function alongwith Tofail Khan Owner of CellAir Networks, Authorised Distributor for Oppo Phones in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion the IGP Kashmir lauded the youth for coming forward for creating awareness on road safety rules. “It is great to see that youth are also becoming part of awareness campaigns to motivate the

commuters to adhere to road safety norms by observing

traffic rules”, he said.

The huge cavalcade of two-wheelers in an amazingly disciplined formation of batches, took the route from Traffic City Office via Abdullah Bridge, Rajbagh, Rambagh, Solina, Jehangir Chowk, Maulana Azad Road, TRC and concluded back at the Traffic City Office.

Tofail Khan while briefing about the Rally said that the pupose of such events is to generate mass safety awareness, as safety on the Roads is a major concern and everyone in the society plays a vital role in keeping the roads safe and free of mishaps. Khan said that such huge participation from the youth was laudable and depicted the concern and willingness everyone of them has, to help out their fellow citizens to live accident free.

Event participation certificates and refreshments were also provided to the participants on the conclusion of the event.

