Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Shopian: An encounter erupted between government forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday.
Local sources told Kashmir Reader that gunshots were heard at around 4 pm in Shopian’s Kenigam village peripheries soon after the joint team of government forces launched a cordon and search operation.
Police sources said that a joint team of government forces including army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles, police and Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation after inputs about the presence of militants.
They said that the search party came under fire from militants and it was retaliated by forces. But, according to locals, there was no more firing after the initial exchange of fire. The forces called more reinforcement to the village.
Kenigam village is situated some 10 kilometers away from the district headquarter of Shopian.
Around, half a dozen youth from different villages of the district are missing from their homes for a week and they have purportedly joined militant ranks.
The operation is first after the conclusion of maiden district development council elections in the district.
Kashmir zone Police on its Twitter handle wrote “Encounter has started at Kenigam village of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job.”
Shopian: An encounter erupted between government forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday.