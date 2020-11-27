SKIMS creates history, performs first ever stem cell transplant in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Department of Clinical Haematology at SKIMS Soura has for the first time in the history of medical science in Jammu & Kashmir performed a matched sibling Allogeneic Stem Cell/Bone Marrow Transplant for a patient suffering from severe Aplastic Anaemia.

A statement issued by the SKIMS administration said that the procedure is highly advanced treatment and is done at only two other government hospitals in whole of Northern India-AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER Chandigarh.

Dr Javid Rasool, Prof and HOD Clinical Haematology said that prior to this, patients had to travel outside J&K for the procedure of transplant which would cost them Rs 20 to 50 lakhs depending on the centre. The success of Stem Cell /Bone Marrow Transplant at SKIMS will provide new hope to the poor patients of Blood Cancer and other hematological disorders, he said.

Dr Javid informed that a 16-year-old boy from Ladakh was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anaemia at the department.

As his marrow stem cells were affected, the only curative treatment option for him was Stem Cell Transplantation, he added. Dr Javid said the bone marrow stem cells of the patient’s sister were found to be matching.

So, patient was taken for Allogenic matched sibling transplant, he said adding the patient is doing well and has been discharged in stable condition.

Dr Javid said the successful procedure will open doors for the poor patients with Blood Cancer and other hematological disorders including immunodeficiency disorders.

The Department of Clinical Haematology appreciated the Department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology for their support.

Meanwhile Director SKIMS Prof A G Ahangar, has said that the procedure having been undertaken in the institution is a milestone, which was possible through creating the facility of Clinical Heamatology in the institute, which conducted the process with the assistance of other departments.

“We are hopeful that the new cell formation in patient will take off smoothly, which will pave the way for us to take the procedure at a larger level to prevent patients from going out of the valley to avail the process facility,” he said.

The Director SKIMS complimented the Department of Clinical Haematology including faculty members: Dr Sajad Geelani, Dr Reashma Roshan, Dr Afaq Ahmad Khan and Senior Residents, Resident staff as well as Paramedical Staff of Ward 5P, technical staff and office staff of the Clinical Haematology Department.

