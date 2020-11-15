Muzafar Beigh quits PDP

Srinagar: Senior political leader Muzafar Hussain Beigh on Saturday quit People’s Democratic Party over the seat sharing agreement with other parties of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).
“NC is contesting a majority of seats. It is not in the interests of PDP. I respect Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and I wish them luck. I am leaving PDP on principle,” he told KNS.
He also said that he was not consulted about seat sharing arrangements with PAGD affiliated parties.
“Today evening I called her (Mehbooba) and told her about resignation from PDP as a patron and a member. I will consult my friends and well-wishers regarding my future strategy,” he said.