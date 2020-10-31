Covid tally reaches 94000 with 566 new cases

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,471 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with five more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with infection in the region crossed the 94330 mark with 566 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, three deaths were reported from Kashmir and two from Jammu division. The deceased persons are one each from Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara and one each from Jammu and Doda district.

Of the 1,471 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 978 have been in Kashmir division and 493 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 353 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (145), Budgam (94), Pulwama (80), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 255 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (47), Doda (46), Kathua (31), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(13) Kishtwar (14), and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 566 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 28 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 6835 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 347 were reported from Kashmir and 219 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 141 followed by Baramulla 66, Budgam 26, Ganderbal 28, Bandipora 14, Anantnag 12, Pulwama 20, Kupwara 25, Shopian 12, and Kulgam 3 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 109, followed by Udhampur 30, Poonch 8, Samba 6, Doda 14 , Ramban 7, Kathua 14, whereas Rajouri 5 and Kishtwar reported 19 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 19,245 total cases followed by Budgam with 5974, Baramulla 5946, Pulwama 4648, Kupwara 4419, Anantnag 4224, Bandipora 4031, Ganderbal 3533, Kulgam 2482, and Shopian 2200.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 17,458 , followed by Rajouri 3190, Udhampur 2700, Doda 2654, Kathua 2439, Poonch 2247, Samba 2168, Ramban 1590, Kishtwar 1909, and Reasi 1273.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 6,835, which include 4847 in Kashmir and 1988 in Jammu.

The officials said that 654 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 377 from Kashmir and 277 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 85,024 which include 50,877 from Kashmir and 35,147 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6835 active cases, of which 4,847 are from Kashmir and 1,988 are from Jammu.

