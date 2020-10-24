Gupkar Alliance to meet today

Srinagar: The ‘Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’, an amalgam of mainstream leaders striving for restoration of the Article 370 and statehood, is all set to hold its next meeting on Saturday.

The members of “Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration” will be meeting today afternoon at former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Fairview residence.

Sources said that all the members of the alliance have been invited for the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 am.

The members of the alliance have resolved to fight for the restoration of Article 370 as well as for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Sources said the conglomerate is likely to announce its chairman, vice -chairman, general secretary and others. “Farooq Abdullah is likely to be announced as head of the group while PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani would be given important positions,” they said.

CPI (M) senior leader and former MLA Kulgam, M Y Tarigami said that he has no knowledge about the structure taking place in the group. However, he said the meeting is being held and will discuss the future course of action.

Earlier on October 15, major mainstream parties affirmed to fight for the restoration of special position (Article 370) and Statehood. KNO

