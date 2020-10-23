Snake rescued from Pampore by Wildlife SOS

Pampore: Aliya Mir, project head Wildlife SOS rescued a snake from residential house premises in Saffron town Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

It was the 20th snake which was rescued by her in the Pampore area during the past one year.

The snakes kept under observation and later released back into their natural habitat, Aaliya Mir,told Kashmir Reader

“I received a call on Wednesday evening from Pampore that they saw a snake in premises of residential house under strawberry plants in Pampore and we reached there in 15 minutes,” Aliya told Kashmir Reader, adding they retrieved the snake from a hole for release in Dachigam area later.

“It was a rat snake,” she said, adding that the residents were scared.

She added that during past one year the wildlife SOS rescued more than 100 snakes in the Valley including three vipers from the house of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah.

She added that wild life SOS works for preservation of deer, bear and leopard but after 2014 floods they started receiving calls for snake rescue.

The local residents appreciated her for relieving the area from the snake scare.

Aliya Mir is a resident of Bag-i-Mehtaab Srinagar and has been trained in snake capturing and rescue by Wildlife SOS.

She has also attended one month training course in snake capturing and rescue at Goa.

