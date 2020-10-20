Attempt to silence genuine demand for reversal of Article 370: People’s Alliance

Srinagar: People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Monday strongly condemned the summoning of Dr Farooq Abdullah by ED saying the move is aimed at “silencing the genuine demand for reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019”.

The Alliance, which is an amalgam of mainstream political parties in Kashmir for restoration of Article 370, termed the move part of vindictive politics practiced by the Government of India to “kill dissent and disagreement across the country and in present case to silence the genuine demand for reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August, 5 2019 and restoration of 4th August 2019”.

It reminded the Government of India that such tactics are not going to dampen the will of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to have the Constitutional status realised.

It said that the Government of India is unnerved by the unity amongst the people across all the regions and communities to pursue the goals of the Gupkar Declaration and support extended to it by political parties and civil society groups at the national level is resorting to a game of witch-hunt and suppression.

It has urged the GoI to realise the dangers in this process of witch-hunting and intimidation and desist from such vindictive designs. “Dialogue with all stakeholders remains the only option to address the deepening uncertainty in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print