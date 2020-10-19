Cop shot dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar: A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in Kenalwan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

Official sources said that the militants attacked Inspector Mohammad Ashraf, as he was returning home after offering prayers.

Reports said the inspector was posted in Lethpora area of Pulwama.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. However the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, they said.

A police officer said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attacker. (GNS)

