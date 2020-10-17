AMU alumni observe Sir Syed Day at Kashmir University

Srinagar: A commemorative event to mark the 203rd birth anniversary of distinguished philosopher, thinker and Aligarh Muslim University founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, was organised at the University of Kashmir on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad, CUK Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof Akbar Masood and Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir attended the event titled ‘Sir Syed Day-Cum-Centenary Celebrations-2020’, organised by the AMU alumni (Kashmir), popularly known as Aligs.

“The vast contribution of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan towards uplifting the educational standards of the country has no parallels,” Prof Talat said, urging upon academics in general and AMU alumni in particular to continue pursuing the mission of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with greater zeal and determination.

“Continuing that mission will lead our youngsters more and more towards education because education is the only way to take the nation towards progress and prosperity,” he said.

Reflecting on the sense of belonging that AMU alumni hold towards their institution, Prof Talat impressed upon academics in all other institutions to “have the same kind of attachment and sense of belonging towards the institutions they have studied at.”

In his remarks, Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir said it was an honour to be a part of today’s important event. “Wherever you go in the world today, you’ll find a scientist, an engineer, a doctor who would proudly say that he has been a student of the AMU, ” Prof Mir said.

He said that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan led the mission to educate people how and why modern education was very important alongside religious education.

Sir Syed, the CUK VC said, succeeded in his mission, which, he saod, is reflected from the fact that the AMU, which started as a small college, is one of the biggest universities in the country today.

Prof Akbar Masood highlighted Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s mission to use education as a weapon to change the destiny of the people.

“Despite criticism from some quarters, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan didn’t stop pursuing his mission of uplifting the educational standards of people. He started many schools and one of them eventually rose to become what is popularly known as AMU today,” he said.

A documentary by AMU’s Department of Mass Communication, showcasing the unique identity of the AMU and how it gradually grew into a center of excellence, was also screened during the event.

Prof Aijaz Mohammad Sheikh conducted proceedings of the event.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print