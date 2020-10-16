Firing stops, searches on at Chadoora gunfight site

Budgam: Firing has stopped at the Chadoora, Budgam encounter site but no body of militant has been retrieved so far, said top police official said.
He said firing has stopped from both sides. “Search operation is on. But no militant body has been retrieved or found yet,” the official said.
Earlier, a gunfight raged after police, army’s 53 RR and 181 bn CRPF launched a cordon on the specific input about presence of one to two militants in an open field. “The militants were cornered from all sides and an encounter broke out,” officials said. KNO