NC denounces govt for imposing property tax

Srinagar: Expressing concern over the imposition of property tax in J&K, National Conference on Saturday amidst depressing economic activity and soaring unemployment, the GOI has amended two municipal laws of J&K and given power to the local administration to levy and collect property tax.
Far from doling out fiscal help and other supportive measures, the government wants to suck the life and blood of people,” said a NC leaders during a meeting chaired by the party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar at Nawa-e-Subhah.
The meeting was attended NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, Central Secretary Irfan Shah, Vice PP Muhammad Syed Akhoon, district president Peer Afaq Ahmed, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, and VP YNC Ahsan Pardesi.
They said the measure will push the people to the wall.
Terming the move as grave injustice, the leaders said the imposition of the property tax, at a time when the economy is reeling under slowdown will overburden people who are struggling to make ends meet.
The leaders said that the Srinagar city continues to receive step motherly treatment by the incumbent administration.
“Despite being the administrative nerve centre of Kashmir, Srinagar is being discriminated on all fronts. Post the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A and the subsequent Covid 19 lockdown, many businesses have crumbled, people have lost their jobs. Handicraft, tourism sectors suffered irreparable damages,” it said.
