Gunfight breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar: A gunfight between militants and government forces broke out at Samboora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday afternoon, police said.
“Encounter has started at Samboora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

