DNA samples of Rajouri youth match with their families, says IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Friday said that DNA samples of families from Rajouri district and three of their relatives whom government forces had passed off as “terrorists” killed in an “encounter” in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in July have matched with each other.

The disclosure has thus corroborated the families’ claims that army had killed the trio in a staged encounter on July 18 at Amshipora of the south Kashmir district.

Kumar said they will now take further course of action and complete “remaining formalities”.

“We have received the DNA sample results of three families of Rajouri and they have matched with those killed in Amshipora, Shopian. We will now take further course of action and complete remaining formalities,” Kumar told media men at police control room (PCR) Srinagar.

Police had collected six DNA samples from the parents of three slain youth killed in Amshipora, Shopian on July 18. A police team from Kashmir had visited Rajouri and collected DNA samples of parents of three youth. It is after a gap of 40 days, that the DNA samples matched between the families and the slain youth.

On September 18, in a statement, the Army had stated that the Shopian operation contravened the dos and don’ts of the Chief of Army Staff approved by the Supreme Court.

“The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Dos and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened. “Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable,” the statement had said.

Soon after the army’s statement, the families of slain youth had demanded immediate exhumation of the bodies of their loved ones for proper burial at Rajouri. The three families from Rajouri had identified their sons through pictures that went viral on social media. The army had ordered a court of inquiry while police and the administration had been probing the case separately. (KNO)

