Transfers, postings in civil administration

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered transfer of seven officers in the civil administration with immediate effect.

As per an order issued in this regard, Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, holding additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Science & Technology Department, CEO, JaKeGA and CEO, JAKEDA, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Science & Technology Department. He has been also asked to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department and continue to hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R8&B) Department and Tribal Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

M Raju, Secretary to Government, Planning, Monitoring Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol, Estates, Civil Aviation and Jal Shakti Departments has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

He has been asked to continue to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Estates and Civil Aviation Departments, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Simrandeep Singh, Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, holding additional charge Administrative Secretary, Department of Food, Civil of Supplies& Consumer Affairs and Secretary, Public Grievances, has been asked to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Information Technology Department and Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been asked to also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Culture Departments, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rukhsana Gani, Director General, Social Welfare, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department. She has been also asked hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, ARI Trainings Department upon retirement on and superannuation of the incumbent Reva Kumari on September 30.

Rehana Batul (KAS), Director General, Social Welfare, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

Zubair Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, has been transferred and posted as Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, relieving Manoj Kumar Dwivedi of the additional charge of the post. (GNS)

