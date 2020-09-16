Online Process-Based Career Education Platform for students inaugurated

LG says quality educational initiatives can transform JK

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Tuesday e- Inaugurated an Online Process-Based Standardized & Scalable Career Education Platform for Students here today. The initiative is a step towards transforming the way in which our Youth looks at building his future in the world of possibilities.

The On-line, Process-based, Standardized & Scalable, Globally Certified, Career Education Platform, under Career Education Initiative of J&K Government in partnership with Transform Foundation aims to harness the energy, enthusiasm, and exuberant dreams of the youth of J&K. The overall intent is to enable curiosity, creative thinking, and awareness in youth along with decision-making skills which will lead to continuous, lifelong learning and career development.

The initiative was e-inaugurated in the presence of Advisor to the Lt Governor, Sh K K Sharma, Chief Secretary, Sh BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary, School Education, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Principal Secretary Information Department, Sh Rohit Kansal, and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Sh Nitishwar Kumar. Senior officers of the Education Department also remained present through video conferencing.

The unique initiative will be implemented for students in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first Phase and would be providing career education guidance to the students so that they can at a very early stage of their studies choose their academic preferences and their future career goals. The innovative initiative is in line with the New Education Policy 2020 and will engage and enable the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to not only explore the world of work and connect their learning choices to work opportunities but will also enable the Government to align it’s initiatives with the interests and aspirations of young people and participate in their livelihood and success.

Speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor emphasized the need for enabling the students with the capacity to question and inculcating the spirit of scientific inquiry and humanism. ‘Such quality educational initiatives can transform the landscape of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir’, he remarked.

Referring to the initiatives of the Prime Minister the Lt Governor said that the mantra of engagement is the key to success in every field, be it Administration, Education, as it can bring quality results. He said the youth should get quality education so that they can create a niche for themselves in different fields and the latest initiative is a step in this regard wherein they will be given proper guidance for choosing their academic preferences and later on their careers.

The advisor to Lt Governor, Sh K K Sharma, explaining the nuances of the platform expressed the desire that after the review of the pilot, the initiative be rolled out in the remaining districts of the UT. He also underscored that the career counseling at an early stage of their academic career can go a long way in providing the necessary guidance to our youth so that they can take up their career according to their likings and strengths.

The inauguration was followed by a technical session marking the start of the program at Ganderbal and Udhampur. The initiative is being led by the leadership team of Transform Foundation including Senior HR Leader, Sh Rajeev Bhadauria, Rohit Choudhri from BITS, Pilani and IIFT Delhi, and Roopali Mehra from London School of Economics.

