Youth found dead in Sopore, police suspect drug overdose as cause of death

Sopore: A 29-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in paddy fields in Model Town area of Sopore in north Kashmir Baramulla district on Sunday morning.

An official identified the deceased as Nameez Ahamd Yatoo of Nowpora area of Sopore saying he was discharged from rehabilitation centre Srinagar a few days ago.

The official said that Nazeem’s body was found in the paddy fields this morning while some injections were also lying beside his body.

A senior police official confirmed the incident adding a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up. (KNO)

