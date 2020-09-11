Advisor Sharma tours IT Park sites in Jammu

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K.K Sharma today visited the proposed sites for IT Park in Jammu and had a detailed review on locational advantage and facilities to be provided to the end users in the IT Park.

Advisor was accompanied by Ankita Kar, MD, Jammu & Kashmir Information Technology Infrastructure Development Company (JKITIDC), Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu, Vijay Sharma, GM JKITIDC, Pankaj Gupta and other senior officers.

MD JKITIDC informed the Advisor that the proposed IT Park would be having Plug and Play facilities to the IT enabled unit holders, besides they will be provided lease lines and dedicated lines for having High Speed internet facilities. It was also told that it would be more like an integrated IT Park with residential facilities for entrepreneurs as well as the technical staff and human resources working in the IT units in a secured atmosphere.

The Advisor was further told that the proposed site is in the vicinity of IIT and IIM Jammu overlooking the International Zoo at Panjgrain. The proposed cost of the IT Park in the first phase is Rs 50 Crore.

The Advisor directed officers to expedite the process of setting up of the IT Park so that the entrepreneurs would be provided state of art facilities both at Jammu and Srinagar. He said that the Government is keen to catalyze the industrial scenario in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by way of various interventions and these parks are also a part of the initiatives.

