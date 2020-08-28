No processions, Div Com tells Shia Anjumans

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole said on Thursday that restrictions shall continue on all religious processions and gatherings in all districts.

Pole said this while chairing a meeting with Shia Anjumans ahead of Muharram procession s. The Anjumans extended their full support to the administration with assurance that no procession or any other gathering shall be conducted during these days.

The Div Com sought support from these religious bodies and urged them to sensitise people about avoiding all religious processions/ gatherings in wake of Covid-19.

He urged the heads of these bodies to use their influence and aware people about importance of following Covid-19 related SOPs including social distancing protocol and use of face masks while commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain AS and other martyrs of Karbala during these days.

The Div Com said that in last few instances some anti-national elements tried to give different direction to a purely religious matter, which has been viewed seriously and all such elements shall be dealt with strictly under the law.

He appealed to people to cooperate at this juncture as Covid-19 cases were on rise in Kashmir and any carelessness could prove disastrous for the entire society.

The Div Com instructed all DCs and SSPs to cooperate and extend their support to people for hassle-free holding of majalis.

He also directed to developmental departments to carry out necessary works and ensure uninterrupted power and potable water supply besides speedy completion of lane and drain works in all Shia dominated areas.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, DC Budgam, SSP Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC, Abid Hussain Ansari, Secretary All J&K Shia Association, Aga Syed Muntazir, Secretary All J&K Anjumane Sharie Shiaan, and representatives from All J&K Itehaadul Muslimeen and other Shia Anjumans.

