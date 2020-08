Srinagar: A Power Development Department (PDD) employee died on Wednesday after he received an electric shock at Brain area of Nishat in Srinagar.

Officials identified the deceased as Ghulam Nabi Dar of Brein Nishat saying he received an electric shock and later fell down from an electric poll.

Dar was shifted to SKIMS Soura where doctors declared him brought dead, officials added. (KNO)

