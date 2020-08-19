‘I am not free’: Hilal Lone to HC

Srinagar: “I continue to remain under illegal and unauthorized detention”, National Conference leader Hilal Akbar Lone told J&K High Court.

Lone, who is also a former Additional Advocate General (AAG) said this in response to a report of Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP). He claimed that the report of the police is false and fabricated and refuted the statement of the government stating that he is “free to move”

Lone said that after revocation of his detention order on June 18, he was shifted to T-3 Tulsibagh quarter Srinagar where he continues to remain under ‘illegal’ and ‘unauthorized’ detention.

“Tulsibagh area, a high security zone, always remains under surveillance of security agencies, but the police personnel deputed at T-3 do not allow the petitioner to venture out of the house,” reads the response.

Resisting the contentions of police that he (Lone) is a protected person and as a necessary there will always be police personnel around him as a security cover, Lone through his counsel said, “this is factually wrong because he had never any kind of security with him except two PSOs during parliamentary elections of 2019 which were attached with him till August 5 last year and thereafter no PSO has been formally attached with him.”

He said that the authorities have submitted false, frivolous, fabricated and factually incorrect report before the court only to shield their act of detaining him illegally.

The court after taking the response of Lone on record directed for listing the case on August 24.

On previous hearing, the IGP in compliance of the court directions had filed a report to the plea of Lone stating therein that he is not in wrongful detention or confinement. However, being a protected person he is provided with security cover.

Earlier, Lone had moved to High Court with a plea that he be produced before the court and set free from house detention as he is under continuous house detention since June 18 after his detention under PSA was revoked by the authorities.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print