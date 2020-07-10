Kashmir reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, J&K toll rises to 157

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Friday reported two more COVID-19 related deaths as elderly patients from Anantnag and Srinagar districts died at a hospital here, taking the J&K disease toll to 157.

Officials said that while an 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district died last night while the other, an 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of the central Kashmir district passed away early today.

Both the deaths were reported from CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities meant for the management of the covid-19 patients here.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Salim Tak said that the octogenarian from Kokernag area was admitted on July 4 and had bilateral pneumonia adding the patient died last night.

Regarding Habba Kadal resident, Dr Tak said that he was admitted on July 7 and died this morning.

“He was diabetic, hypertensive and had Community Acquired Pneumonia,” he added.

With these deaths, 142 people in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 38 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (15), Anantnag (13), Budgam (11), Jammu (9), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print