3 more COVID-19 related deaths in Kashmir take J&K toll to 141

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Tuesday reported three more COVID-19 related deaths taking the J&K disease toll to 141.

The latest victims include a 65-year-old man from DH Pora Kulgam, who passed away at SKIMS Soura late night on Monday and a 60-year-old woman from Kunzar Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who as per officials succumbed at CD Hospital Srinagar this morning.

Another death was reported from SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

The 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Kulgam was admitted at SKIMS with comorbidities including Diabetes and Hypertension on June 29 in Medical Emergency of the institute and later shifted to Medical Observation as oer hospital MS, Prof Farooq A Jan, who informed that the patient died late last night.

As for the sexagenarian from Baramulla, she was admitted at CD Hospital on July 3 with underlying ailments including Hypertension and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and passed away at the hospital this morning as per MS, Prof Salim Tak.

The details about the COVID-19 related death at SMHS Hospital could not be verified.

The latest three deaths have taken the J&K COVID-19 toll to 141- 127 in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division. (With inputs from GNS)

