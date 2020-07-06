3rd COVID-19 related death of the morning in Kashmir as 55-year-old Baramulla woman dies at SKIMS

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Monday reported third COVID-19 related death of the day after a 55-year-old woman from Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, died at SKIMS Soura.

The lady’s death has taken the J&K COVID-19 toll to 136.

As per Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, the 55-year-old COVID-19 positive woman, who was also suffering from Rheumatic Heart Disease Associated with Congestive Cardiac Failure and Respiratory Tract Infection, passed away at 8 am this morning.

Hers is the second COVID-19 related death at SKIMS on Monday and 3rd overall.

Earlier in the day,— a 56-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Budgam also passed away at SKIMS.

Another 90-year-old from Baramulla district who had tested positive for the disease, died at CD Hospital.

Across J&K, 136 people have succumbed to the disease- 122 in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print