2 Srinagar teenagers drown in river Sindh in Ganderbal, rescue op launched

Srinagar: Two boys drowned in Nallah Sindh in Kijpora area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday late afternoon.

The duo identified as Zahid Umar and Faisal Ahmad aged 17 and 18 and both residents of Noorbagh Palpora in Srinagar drowned in the Nallah while taking a bath as per a police official.

He said that soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched by locals, SDRF and police to retrieved their bodies and efforts are on to trace the duo.

The rescue operation was going on when this report was filed. (KNO)

