9 cows, 50 sheep charred in Kulgam gunfight of April 4, magisterial inquiry reports

Anantnag: 50 sheep and 9 cows were charred while two residential houses were also damaged during a gunfight that took place in April, here in Kulgam district, a magisterial inquiry initiated into the gunfight reports.

The gunfight took place on April 4, earlier this year, in Hardu Mandguri village of Damhal Hanjipora area in the district. Four Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants were killed in the gunfight.

The militants were identified as Waqar Farooq Ittoo of H C Gam Kulgam; Aijaz Ahmad Naik of Chimmer D H Pora; Shahid Sadiq Malik of Khull D H Pora and Mohammad Ashraf Malik of Arwini in Anantnag district.

Following the gunfight a magisterial inquiry was initiated into the encounter to assess any damage to civilian life and/or property. The inquiry was conducted by the Tehsildar D H Pora, Niaz Ahmad Bhat.

Bhat in his report (number TDHP/OQ/20/57), submitted on June 20, states that there was no loss of civilian life reported in the gunfight.

“However, as per statements of some locals, Lumberdar deh, Chowkidar deh, house owners and the ground observations two residential houses were severely damaged. Besides one cowshed and two other sheds were fully damaged as well,” the report reads.

One of the two damaged houses was owned jointly by Ghulam Muhammad Lone, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Muhammad Maqsood Lone, while as the other house was jointly owned by Bilal Ahmad Lone and Abid Hussain Lone.

The report further mentions that as many as 9 cows and 50 sheep were charred during the gunfight.

“20 quintal of rice, spray motors, 40 quintal of fertilizers, pesticides and other domestic material including bedding and utensils were also gutted during the gunfight,” the report reads.

The report, “along with all collected statements” has been submitted to Deputy Commissioner Kulgam for further action.

Whether the people who suffered such huge losses will be compensated or not is a matter to be decided by the administration.

