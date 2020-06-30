Preserving wetlands,water bodies from encroachment top priority: DC Budgam

BUDGAM: Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza Monday chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the directions received from National Green Tribunal (NGT) pertaining to impending issues of wetlands and water bodies of district Budgam.

The meeting also deliberated on the point’s agenda wise already discussed in the meeting under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

During the meeting, officials from Irrigation and Flood Control dept., Wetlands Division Revenue, R&B Wing, Department of Rakhs and Farms, Wage Employment, Pollution Control Board and other concerned apprised the DC Budgam about various projects and works related to covering of wetlands including its demarcation, removing encroachments from wetlands and Numbals.

The meeting also discussed preventing the general public from throwing garbage or solid waste into these wetlands to make it sustainable.

It was given out in the meeting that there are 4 wetlands, Hokhersar, Soibugh, Narbal Nambal and Narkara Nambal, besides some small patches are also existing adjacent to these wetlands.

Speaking on the occasion the DC reiterated that it should be our long lasting endeavor and responsibility to preserve these hereditary assets, as these not only are home to precious migratory birds but also are feeding place to different water habitat species.

The DC further directed the concerned to pace up demarcation process of Nambli Narkara and other wetlands and said that the allied departments like Revenue, Department of Wetland and Wildlife, Irrigation and Flood Control and other allied agency in cooperation with police department if required shall complete the process within 15 days.

Regarding the issue of proper management of dumping of garbage and other solid liquid waste, the DDC directed the concerned to identify suitable spots, locations where dumping plants equipped with all latest facilities can be constructed and added that it shall be ensured that dumping plants does not cause any inconvenience to the general public.

The DDC also directed Ex. Er. Flood Control Narbal to ensure that there shall not be any unprecedented disruption of water discharge from FSC Narbal, Nambli Narkara and Hokhersar and besides remove all hurdles to facilitate efficient discharge.

The meeting was also attended by ADC, Dr. Nasir Ahmad, ACD, ACR, Ex. Er’s of R&B Chadoora, FSC Narbal, Irrigation Budgam, Tehsildar Budgam and other concerned.

