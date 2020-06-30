ADC Awantipora takes stock of land conversion, mineral extraction in Pampore, Wayun

PAMPORE: Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora, S.A Raina on Monday visited different areas of Pampore Tehsil to take stock of land conversion and extraction of minerals.

The ADC visited Yeshnabal locality in Pampore town to take stock of land conversion in the area.

“One person was found filling soil in a marsh,” Raina said, adding he instructed concerned police officials to register an FIR against the person .

A portion of Yeshnabal, wetland, falls under tehsil Pantha Chowk and other parts in Tehsil Pampore. He instructed Tehsildar Panthachowk and Tehsildar Pampore to take measures for stopping the filling of this wetland.

He added that they were apprised that soil used to fill and convert wetland in Yeshnabal , is being extracted from Balahama. “Tehsildar Panthachowk was instructed to take measures to stop soil cutting in Balhama ,” Raina said.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Awantipora Farooq Ahmad, officials of JKPCC, R&B, Naib Tehsildars of Pampore and Khrew, SHO Pampore, Khrew and other concerned revenue officials and other officials accompanied him during the visit.

Later the ADC visited Wuyan area of Pampore directed Tehsildar and SHO concerned to increase vigil in the area for checking illegal mining.

The ADC Awantipora held a meeting with officials of various departments at Tehsil office Pampore to prepare a plan for checking illegal extraction of minerals and land conversion.

