Govt orders transfers, postings in administration

JAMMU: The Government on Friday ordered several transfers and postings in the administration.

An order in this regard issued here by the General Administration Department said that in the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, KAS, Director, Sericulture, J&K, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (exofficio Settlement Officer), Rajouri, relieving Mr. Sher Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri of the additional charge of the post; Nazir Ahmad Baba, KAS Additional

Commissioner (Central) in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla, vice Mr. Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, KAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department; Imam Din, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (exofficio Settlement Officer), Doda, against an available vacancy; Nawab Din, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement

Officer), Udhampur, relieving Mr. Ashok Kumar, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur of the additional charge of the post; Devinder Singh Bhau, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Urban Development Agency, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu; Ms. Deepika Rana, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Urban Development Agency; Anil Sharma, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission; Pawan Kumar, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kishtwar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders and Rakesh Dubey, KAS, Secretary, J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print