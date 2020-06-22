COVID-19 lockdown: J&K Yateem Foundation spends over Rs 11.5 million on close to 7000 needy families

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Foundation has spent over Rs 11.5 million among 6950 families across the region affected due to the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

The amount was distributed among the needy right from the beginning of the lockdown in March till May end, a statement issued by J&K Yateem Foundation said.

A special session presided over by Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather and attended by the district representatives and programme executives of the organization was held after a haul of three months at the JKYF’s headquarter at Baitulhilal Jawahar Nagar Srinagar to take stock of the humanitarian aid activities carried out in J&K.

According the statement, the District representatives gave a detailed account of their activities undertaken in their respective districts during the lockdown to provide helping hand to deserving and needy.

It was given that in Baramulla,Srinagar,Kulgam,Ganderbal,Pulwama,Kupwara,Anantnag,Bandipora,Budgam,Shopian,Kishtwar and Doda districts, amounts of over Rs 37.5 lakh, Rs 11lakh, Rs 6.5 lakh, Rs 5.5 lakh, Rs14 lakh, Rs 4.4 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 8lakh, Rs 3.7 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 5.8lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively were distributed among the needy during the lockdown months.

Besides, an amount of over Rs 6.5 lakh was directly transfered into bank accounts of 2836 deserving persons, the JKYF said.

It further said that an amount of Rs 43.7 lakh was spent on food kits distributed among 2970 families.

The JKYF said that 193 needy persons were provuded cash assistance to the tune of Rs 2.7 lakh.

PPE kits and masks worth Rs 3.5 lakh were provided to 951 persons, it added.

The representatives from Bandipora and Baramulla districts informed that scores of patients were provided round the clock ambulance services in their respective districts during the lockdown.

Chairman Yateem Foundation has applauded volunteers for their commitment and dedication to carry forward the social cause.

The Chairman thanked all the donors for their generous support for the social cause in these testing times.

He made a fervent appeal to well off people of the society to donate for the underprivileged and needy.

