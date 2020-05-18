Elderly Bandipora man killed by daughter’s in-laws, family alleges

Bandipora: Panic gripped Naidkhai locality in Sonawari area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district when the news spread in the area that a local elderly had been killed allegedly by his close relative.

The deceased identified as Ghulam Ahmad Waza of Wazpoora Naidkhai was allegedly killed when a verbal spat between two families turned ugly on an issue of family matter.

Ejaz Ahmad Waza, the deceased’s son told KNS that he along with his father had last Saturday visited his pregnant sister in Shadipora as her husband and in laws had beaten her up.

As Waza tried to inquire from the in laws about the alleged harrasment of his daughter, the family turned violent they in response turned violent and attacked him with a stick causing critical injuries to him, Waza’s son alleged.

He further said that they rushed the injured to the nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after four days.

The family of the deceased have lodged a complaint with the police and have demanded that Waza’s killers be brought to book.

A police official from Police Station Sumbal confirmed that an FIR has been registered into the incident.

