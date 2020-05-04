Nursing mother, six minors among 34 test Covid-19 positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded another spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday after thirty-four persons tested positive and one more testive positive for the new virus in Jammu. It took the total number of cases to 701 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, all the new Coronavirus patients are from Kashmir while no fresh Covid-19 case was reported in Jammu division on Sunday.

They said one of them is a nursing mother from Anantnag who was detected Covid-19 positive after delivering a baby at Lal Ded Hospital on Saturday.

The region has reported eight deaths so far, seven from Kashmir and one from Jammu.

Twenty-four among the new cases were tested positive for Covid-19 at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura while 10 cases were detected at the Chest Diseases Hospital, official said.

They said 11 of the fresh cases are from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district followed by Anantnag with 10 new cases, Budgam (5), Shopain (4), Baramulla (2) and Srinagar (1).

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 24 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 826 samples analysed today.

“Of 11 new cases found in Kupwara district 9 belong to Gonipora village while the remaining two patients are from Warpora and Wadipora villages,” he said.

“Five new Covid-19 patients detected positive today in Budgam district belong to Char-i-Sharief while the four tested positives in Shopian are from Hirpora village,” Dr Jan said.

Dr Jan said six of the new patients were minors in the age between 3 and 14 years.

The MS said all the new Covid-19 patients detected have contact history with Covid-19 positive patients.

Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said ten samples were detected positive for the virus since Saturday evening out of 846 samples tested.

“All the patients belong to different villages of Anantnag district including Pushroo (4), Kharpora (3), Hillar (2) and Shangus (1),” he said.

Dr Khan said the woman who delivered at LD Hospital yesterday was also among the new patients tested positive today.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print