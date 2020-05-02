Accidental grenade blast inside army camp kills soldier in Kupwara

Baramulla: An army soldier was killed and another was injured when a hand grenade accidentally exploded inside an army post on Saturday in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

Police sources said that hand grenade of a soldier accidentally exploded at Jal post along the LOC in Karnah Kupwara due to which a soldier lost his life while another received minor injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital.

The deceased soldier was identified as Jigender Singh.

A senior police officer confirmed to Kashmir Reader that a soldier lost life when a grenade went off accidentally during a drill inside an army camp.

