JKJA organizes orientation prog on medical forensics, cyber crimes for judges, officials

JAMMU: Under the patronage of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), guidance of Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy (JKJA) and Members of Governing Committee for JKJA, J&K Judicial Academy organized a two-day special orientation programme on ‘Medical Forensics & Medico-Legal Aspects in Trial; Different Dimensions of Cyber Crimes and Electronic Evidence’ for Judges of District Judiciary, PPs/Additional PPs/Assistant PPs and Investigating Officers of Jammu Province at JKJA, Janipur, here.

On the first day, the first session was chaired by Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who explained the jurisprudence of Medical Forensic Law including constitutional, statutory and case Law footprints. Justice Atul Sreedharan said that the Forensic law in India encompasses the application of scientific methods to investigate crimes, examine evidence, and present findings in court.

Justice Sreedharan reflected that as the integration of forensic science in criminal investigations grows, forensic laboratories across India are increasingly engaged in analysing cases, providing critical data that informs judicial decisions and these laboratories must employ advanced methodologies and collaborate effectively with stakeholders in the criminal justice system to ensure reliability and integrity in evidence handling.

In the second session, Justice Atul Sreedharan explained that the administration of justice today is no longer confined solely to legal doctrines and precedents as our legal landscape has expanded, encompassing scientific, medical, and technological advancements, thus forensic science, cybercrime, and electronic evidence now form an integral part of the adjudication process.

He emphasised upon the application of judicial mind to evaluate forensic evidence and discussed that the legal process, from police investigations to court rulings, is complex and requires the integration of various scientific disciplines—medicine, biology, chemistry, and physics—all pivotal in forensic science.

Justice Sreedharan added that the technology significantly enhances crime scene investigations, moving beyond the simplified portrayals often seen in media.

Rajinder Saproo, Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K and Ladakh welcomed the learned resource person including the participants and conducted the proceedings of the day.

All the sessions remained very interactive during which all the participants actively participated and shared their experiences, difficulties and also discussed various aspects of the subject topics. They also raised a number of queries which were answered satisfactorily by the worthy resource person.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks to one and all more particularly the Chairman and worthy Resource Person for spearing their valuable time for all round success of the programme.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print