Teachers trained to combat substance abuse in schools

SRINAGAR: A one-day training programme focusing on the role of teachers in combating substance abuse was organized by District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar in collaboration with the Drug De-addiction Centre, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Kashmir, under National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction
The event saw active participation from teachers deputed by the education department across the district, who were guided through various critical topics by a team of experts.
The programme aimed to equip teachers with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify and address substance abuse issues among students, fostering a supportive and drug-free school environment.
The resource persons highlighted multiple dimensions of substance abuse, emphasizing prevention, early identification, and intervention strategies that teachers can employ in educational settings.
The session covered a range of topics including understanding addiction, the critical role of teachers in early identification of substance abuse, building essential life skills in students to prevent drug dependency, and providing basic counselling support.
Each speaker provided valuable insights on their respective topics, emphasizing the importance of a multi-dimensional approach to combating substance abuse in schools. In particular, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad from the Department of Social Welfare, and Prof. Yasir Hassan Rather delivered special presentations on the pivotal role teachers play in addressing substance abuse issues among students.
The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where teachers expressed their concerns and shared experiences, leading to a fruitful discussion on the best practices for tackling substance abuse within schools.
