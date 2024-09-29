PHQ promotes 54 Sub Inspectors; DGP congratulates officers

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in respect of 54 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police to the next rank.
As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, 54 Sub-Inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Police have been promoted to the rank of Inspectors, vide two different orders issued by Police Headquarters on Saturday, police said in a statement.
The Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as a motivation for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.
Those who have been promoted to the next rank include 31 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Executive Police and 23 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Armed Police Cadre.
