NIA Visits Kathua

Jammu: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrived at the incident site where an Army convoy was ambushed in the Kathua district in which five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, tragically lost their lives on July 8.
In the attack, five others sustained injuries in a terrorist ambush on a routine patrol vehicle near Badnota village on Monday.
Also, security has been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following the attack.
Following the attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been deployed along the National Highway (NH44) in Udhampur.
This measure was taken as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Udhampur on Tuesday morning. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place by the security forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.
Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to “work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.”