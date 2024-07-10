Security cordon tightened in Doda

JAMMU: Security forces tightened their cordon around a forest area in the higher reaches of Doda district Tuesday evening following an encounter with hiding terrorists, officials said.
Preliminary information revealed that at least two terrorists were hit by the retaliatory action and it is premature to say whether they are dead or injured, a police officer said.
The gunfight between the two sides began in the Ghadi Bhagwah forest, 35 km east of Doda town bordering Kishtwar district, this evening when police assisted by the Army launched a joint search and cordon operation after a tipoff about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.
