Focus on breaking cycle of violence: Army Commander

Udhampur: The Unified Headquarters has discussed the spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting in Srinagar and formulated a strategy, a senior army official said on Friday, highlighting the focus is on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem.

While he refused to divulge details, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar did say, “The core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship between citizens and soldiers while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly among youths.”

The focus is on breaking the cycle of violence, dismantling the terror ecosystem, empowering the youth and women, facilitating education, promoting sports, and reviving the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage, he said.

“I must assure you that situation is under control,” the Army Commander told reporters here.

There has been a spike in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days. Two soldiers and as many civilian porters engaged by the Army were killed in an attack on an army vehicle in Gulmarg on Thursday.

This came five days after six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Before that, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Shubam Kumar, in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

On security forces’ ongoing response, Lieutenant General Kumar said the security forces have been able to neutralise 720 ultras in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years. “As far as residual terrorists are concerned, multiple agencies keep updating figures. They are varying between 120 to 130. Now, the recruitment figures are in single digits… and is at its lowest.”

He said that the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and focused counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland have managed to create an environment of peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The adversary is frustrated due to our successes. Their aim is to push terrorists across, but we have foiled infiltration attempts. Their goal is to instill fear among the population, but we will not allow it,” he stated.

He said that the peace, prosperity, and improved security situation is due to the concerted and synergised efforts of the Indian Army and all other agencies and stakeholders. “The Indian Army will continue to strive to provide a secure environment to the people of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.”

“Our endeavors in kinetic and non-kinetic operations have facilitated greater security,” he said.

Referring to the security situation in the Jammu region, he said that various agencies are undertaking operations to achieve the desired outcomes.

“Village Defence Groups (VDGs) have ensured the security of remote areas for decades. The VDG setup is being strengthened, with over 600 VDGs being established and 10,000 modern weapons provided to them. They are also being trained,” he said.

Responding to a question about terrorist attacks in Kashmir, he said that it was discussed at a Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, and strategy was formulated to address these threats.

“Through integrated military and social outreach efforts, we are contributing to the broader process of nation-building,” he said.

He noted that the synergy between the Army, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces, police and intelligence agencies has yielded substantial benefits.

“This region which is starting from Kathua and Samba along the border and then Poonch and Rajouri besides hinterland areas of Reasi Kishtwar and Doda… was largely peaceful for past ten to 15 years. There is huge challenge along International Border and Line of Control. There is nearly 210 kilometers of International Border and about same in LoC,” he said.

The officer said the adversary nurturing terrorism is on the decline.

“They want to push in terrorists to intimidate the population and scuttle peace and development in the area. (But) I must assure you that situation is under control,” he said.

